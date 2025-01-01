Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 926700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

