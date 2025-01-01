Nosana Price Tops $2.36 on Major Exchanges (NOS)

Nosana (NOS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Nosana token can currently be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00002513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nosana has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Nosana has a total market capitalization of $223.52 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nosana

Nosana launched on January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,512,109 tokens. Nosana’s official message board is nosana.medium.com. The official website for Nosana is nosana.io. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai.

Buying and Selling Nosana

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 2.38272433 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $2,816,292.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

