Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s current price.

NUVL has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nuvalent from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Shares of NUVL opened at $78.28 on Monday. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $61.79 and a 52-week high of $113.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.35). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,027. This represents a 23.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,761,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,240,197.64. The trade was a 12.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,070,000 shares of company stock worth $202,035,390. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,191,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at $1,255,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 29.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 308,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 14.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

