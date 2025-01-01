NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $133.83 and last traded at $134.29. Approximately 155,183,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 377,359,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,351,886 shares of company stock worth $176,825,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. SMART Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.6% in the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 53.0% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS raised its stake in NVIDIA by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 42,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 128,063 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

