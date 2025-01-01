Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $11.28. Omeros shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 214,863 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $572.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 19.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 15.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

