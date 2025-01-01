Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $11.28. Omeros shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 214,863 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Omeros Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omeros by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 19.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 15.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
