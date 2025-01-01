Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Northland Securities Analyst Says

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Northland Securities from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Ondas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $197.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.55.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 183.49% and a negative net margin of 544.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ondas will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ondas

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

In related news, Director Randy Seidl sold 21,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $27,553.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,513 shares in the company, valued at $160,621.77. The trade was a 14.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in Ondas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ondas by 17.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 70,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

