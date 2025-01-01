Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.23. Origin Materials shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 2,924,401 shares changing hands.
Origin Materials Stock Up 11.3 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $187.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Activity at Origin Materials
In related news, General Counsel Joshua C. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 629,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,380.70. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Riley purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 749,083 shares in the company, valued at $749,083. This trade represents a 66.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,125 shares of company stock worth $356,365. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials
About Origin Materials
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

