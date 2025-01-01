Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.23. Origin Materials shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 2,924,401 shares changing hands.

Origin Materials Stock Up 11.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $187.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Origin Materials

In related news, General Counsel Joshua C. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 629,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,380.70. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Riley purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 749,083 shares in the company, valued at $749,083. This trade represents a 66.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,125 shares of company stock worth $356,365. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

About Origin Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 337.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,350,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Origin Materials by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 87,751 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Origin Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

