Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of OESX opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $26.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.33. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.53.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).
