Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $26.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.33. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,695,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,933,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.