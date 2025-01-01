Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$15.19 and last traded at C$15.21. Approximately 50,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 42,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.12.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$992.26 million, a PE ratio of -52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

