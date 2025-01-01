Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 204.40 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 204.86 ($2.56), with a volume of 1010476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208 ($2.60).
Pets at Home Group Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 286.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £942.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,285.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.
Pets at Home Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,125.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pets at Home Group
About Pets at Home Group
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
