Pinpoint Recovery Solutions (OTCMKTS:PPNT) Shares Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:PPNT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Stock Down 5.7 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.
About Pinpoint Recovery Solutions
Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Corp. provides payroll and unemployment tax recovery services and solutions in the United States. It focuses on acquisitions of other tax recovery providers and business services solutions, and creating new services from its existing infrastructure. The company offers several services for the purpose of obtaining state unemployment, federal unemployment, and social security tax refunds.
