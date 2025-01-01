Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.13. 51,510,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 43,635,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Down 6.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 25.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,637,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,174,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,421,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 476,060 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 23.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,398,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 265,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 166.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 424,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 265,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.