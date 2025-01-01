Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $168.08 and last traded at $167.65. 3,951,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 6,696,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $394.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,110. This trade represents a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,463.68. This trade represents a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,439 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,460. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,170,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,172,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.7% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

