ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 8,081 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical volume of 5,189 call options.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of KOLD opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.64. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $88.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 767.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 13.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 246.6% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 74,108 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

