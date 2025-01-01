QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $124,712.49 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. QUASA has a market cap of $124,712.49 and $184.72 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00005774 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00017191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00004837 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000028 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 509,106,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,209,234 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 509,106,435 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00155353 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $923.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.