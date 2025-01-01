Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 818,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 30,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Relx by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RELX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of RELX stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. Relx has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.89.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

