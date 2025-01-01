Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424.57 ($5.31) and traded as low as GBX 389.50 ($4.87). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 392.30 ($4.91), with a volume of 2,367,292 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($6.88) to GBX 465 ($5.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 395.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 424.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of £10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,505.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Brian Baldwin bought 7,500,000 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 413 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £30,975,000 ($38,762,357.65). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

