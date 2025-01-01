Request Trading Up 1.8% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Request has a total market cap of $96.39 million and $20.64 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,514,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 769,291,231 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,514,641.11691738 with 769,291,230.8212921 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13099861 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $43,418,472.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

