Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.98. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Retractable Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Retractable Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

