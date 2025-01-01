Reviewing BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTCS and CleanSpark”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $2.08 million 20.24 $7.82 million $0.41 6.02 CleanSpark $378.97 million 7.11 -$145.78 million ($0.58) -15.88

BTCS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS 366.80% -15.42% -13.77% CleanSpark -38.47% -2.36% -2.18%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares BTCS and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BTCS has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 4.16, meaning that its share price is 316% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BTCS and CleanSpark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 CleanSpark 0 0 6 0 3.00

BTCS currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.43%. CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $23.17, indicating a potential upside of 151.54%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than BTCS.

Summary

CleanSpark beats BTCS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation. In addition, it is involved in the development of ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data and analytics platform, which allows users to query real-time and historical on-chain blockchain data. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

