Reviewing Globalstar (GSAT) and Its Peers

Volatility and Risk

Globalstar has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar’s peers have a beta of 1.61, indicating that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globalstar and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $241.58 million -$24.72 million -69.00 Globalstar Competitors $2.51 billion -$215.51 million -11.81

Globalstar’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Globalstar. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -14.91% -9.40% -3.91% Globalstar Competitors -464.18% -25.98% -2.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Globalstar and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.9% of Globalstar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of Globalstar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Globalstar peers beat Globalstar on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.