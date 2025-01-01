Reviewing Janone (NASDAQ:ALTS) & Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) and Janone (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Novartis has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janone has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Novartis and Janone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novartis 2 7 0 0 1.78 Janone 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Novartis currently has a consensus price target of $121.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.86%. Given Novartis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Novartis is more favorable than Janone.

This table compares Novartis and Janone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novartis 35.96% 34.80% 15.13% Janone N/A -2,940.01% -39.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novartis and Janone”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novartis $49.94 billion 3.98 $14.85 billion $8.61 11.30 Janone $7.11 million 9.20 -$7.81 million N/A N/A

Novartis has higher revenue and earnings than Janone.

Dividends

Novartis pays an annual dividend of $2.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Janone pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.2%. Novartis pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Novartis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Janone shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Novartis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Janone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novartis beats Janone on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology. Novartis AG has a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize inclisiran, a therapy to reduce LDL cholesterol; and Dawn Health for the development and commercialization of Ekiva, a digital solution designed for people living with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Janone

JanOne Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology. The company’s lead product candidate is JAN101, a patented oral and sustained release pharmaceutical composition of sodium nitrite that targets poor blood flow to the extremities in patients with diabetes or peripheral artery disease to treat pain. It also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs; and designs, develops, and sells cellular transceiver modules and associated wireless services. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

