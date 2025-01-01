Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,640,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 16,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,126,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,128,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.09.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $5,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $279,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,057,500 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,275. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,320,272 shares of company stock valued at $188,022,783. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 16.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

