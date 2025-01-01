Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.47. 13,057,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 12,281,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RKLB. Bank of America raised their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 534,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,525. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $35,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,351,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,685,623.55. This represents a 45.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,114,530 shares of company stock worth $38,168,400. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,587 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 69,142 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.