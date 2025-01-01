Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Free Report) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.0 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,202. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $93.97 and a 52-week high of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $170.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average is $118.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

