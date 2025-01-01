Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
