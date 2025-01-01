Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 385,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 483,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Trading Up 20.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

