Rune Self Reported Market Cap Hits $22,388.83 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Rune has a market cap of $22,388.83 and approximately $41,772.20 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $4.50 or 0.00004784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 4.48027567 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $45,812.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

