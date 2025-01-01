Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 14,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 174,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Seelos Therapeutics Trading Down 9.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.