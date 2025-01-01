SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €4.03 ($4.15) and last traded at €4.00 ($4.12). Approximately 108,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.99 ($4.11).

SGL Carbon Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $489.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.79.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

