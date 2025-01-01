Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Rises By 11.0%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 755,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

American Rebel Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AREB opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. American Rebel has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Rebel

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Rebel stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 218,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 23.48% of American Rebel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

