Short Interest in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Increases By 12.2%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 58.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 182,906 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth $77,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 1.7 %

AMBP traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 812,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,216. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMBP. Citigroup upped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.90 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Ardagh Metal Packaging

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.