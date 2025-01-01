Short Interest in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Expands By 8.6%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 642,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Atkore Stock Up 0.9 %

ATKR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,388. Atkore has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $194.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $100.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.06). Atkore had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $788.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Atkore will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is 10.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. B. Riley cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other Atkore news, Director Jeri L. Isbell sold 3,353 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $315,282.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,757.55. The trade was a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,975. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 26.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,599,000 after purchasing an additional 261,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Atkore by 1,047.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after buying an additional 204,723 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 773,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after buying an additional 144,283 shares during the period. M&G PLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth $9,123,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 125,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 96,724 shares during the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

