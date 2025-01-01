Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Decreases By 7.4%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 63,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Avinger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avinger

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.57% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Avinger stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 980,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,079. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 261.06% and a negative return on equity of 5,527.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avinger will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Avinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.