Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Rises By 10.2%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $206.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,970. This represents a 12.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,419,000 after acquiring an additional 679,280 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $48,349,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,651,000 after purchasing an additional 285,621 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,613,000 after buying an additional 217,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 356,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,077,000 after buying an additional 188,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.70. 1,097,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,311. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

