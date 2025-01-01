Short Interest in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Rises By 14.2%

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the November 30th total of 382,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 23.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock remained flat at $4.81 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,816. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.97%. This is a boost from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.