Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Rises By 12.0%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBAN

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,066. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $282.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 137.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.