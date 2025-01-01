Short Interest in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Expands By 5.3%

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 9,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.5 days. Currently, 26.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $99,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,590.50. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,212.88. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,582 shares of company stock valued at $322,057 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 73.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGEM. UBS Group started coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

