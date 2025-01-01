Short Interest in Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Drops By 8.2%

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.3 days.
Diploma Price Performance
Shares of DPLMF stock remained flat at $59.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38. Diploma has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $59.46.
About Diploma
