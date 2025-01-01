Short Interest in Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Grows By 8.1%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.
A number of research firms have commented on DIIBF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities cut shares of Dorel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.
