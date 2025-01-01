Short Interest in Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Grows By 8.1%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DIIBF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities cut shares of Dorel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DIIBF

Dorel Industries Price Performance

About Dorel Industries

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIIBF traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $86.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.65. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19.

(Get Free Report)

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.