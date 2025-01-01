Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Increases By 13.9%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 319,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 70,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 153,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 106.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

EFT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,503. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

