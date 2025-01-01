Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Expands By 7.9%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,553. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 24.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 134,434 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 225,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,701 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,901,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1,598.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 128,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.