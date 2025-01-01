Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Expands By 7.9%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,553. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.93.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
