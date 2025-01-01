Short Interest in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Declines By 7.1%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 10,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Evolent Health Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE EVH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,536. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.45. Evolent Health has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $35.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 5,365.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $87,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Further Reading

