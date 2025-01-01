Short Interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Increases By 11.6%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Shares of FRFHF traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,389.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $898.69 and a one year high of $1,464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,367.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,245.31.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

