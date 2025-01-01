Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Rises By 8.4%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 138,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. 97,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,754. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

