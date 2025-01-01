Short Interest in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Drops By 7.1%

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2,179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of INBK stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

