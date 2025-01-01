Short Interest in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Decreases By 11.3%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 289,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 156,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 177,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 92,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 31.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 88,498 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FDP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.45 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.03%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

