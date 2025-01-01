Short Interest in GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS) Drops By 6.0%

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 696,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GCT Semiconductor Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:GCTS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,148. GCT Semiconductor has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCT Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GCT Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in GCT Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GCT Semiconductor by 141.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of GCT Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 14,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

GCT Semiconductor Company Profile

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

