Short Interest in Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Increases By 11.1%

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. 55,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,396. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.79. Getinge AB has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $22.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $755.49 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

