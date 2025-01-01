Short Interest in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expands By 8.2%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,450,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 18,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days. Approximately 33.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGO traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. 1,315,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,225. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. Gogo has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

