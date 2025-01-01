Short Interest in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Declines By 6.0%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 883,200 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 939,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 154,202 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 1,003,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,216. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $139.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPMT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on GPMT

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.